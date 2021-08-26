Governor Mifflin preps for season opener against York

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin found themselves as one of the final four teams in 5A at the end of last season. in 2021, this group hopes to take that next step. 

The Mustangs return several key pieces from that team a year ago, one of the biggest, Penn State commit, Nick Singleton. With records in sight, Singleton is looking more toward the success of the team. 

Governor Mifflin will get their first test of the season on opening night against a York team in similar standing as them.