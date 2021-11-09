SHILLINGTON, Pa. - One season later, Governor Mifflin will get their shot at Warwick in the District playoffs.
Last season, these two teams were set for a meeting in the District III-5A title game.
This Friday, the Mustangs will play host to Warwick, this time around, it will only be for a trip to the semifinals. Coming off a bye week, the Mustangs are eager to get back on the field and prove themselves.
Having lost two games to COVID-19 this season, coming into a game off extra rest is nothing new for the Mustangs.