SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Lancaster-Lebanon League action begins this week, and for Governor Mifflin that means a rivalry showdown with Exeter. The Mustangs looking to sure some things up in the mental part of the game prior to Friday's contest.
It was a tough outing in week one for the Mustangs, dropping the season opener to a tough Spring-Ford squad. Since then, this is a team that has shown it can overcome adversity and take steps forward.
Most recently, the Mustangs putting together its most complete effort of the season in a week three win over Boyertown. Getting it done in all three phases helped leading to that win.
Friday night on the road against the Eagles, they are hoping for more of the same success with no mental lapses.