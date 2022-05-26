District III-6A baseball quarterfinals hitting the field on Thursday night. Governor Mifflin advancing to face Manheim Township in the semifinal round.
The Mustangs knocked off Hempfield, 12-2 in one of the quarterfinal games. The fourth inning making the difference in this one, the Mustangs scoring six runs to open a 6-1 lead.
They'd continue to roll from there en route to the win and will host the semifinal game next Tuesday.
Other quarterfinal game, the Blue Streaks end Wilson-West Lawns season, 3-1 to set up the semifinal showdown with Governor Mifflin.
The Bulldogs keeping things close down the stretch, this one all tied up at one in the fifth inning. The Blue Streaks would break the tie in the bottom of the sixth to pick up the win.
Wilson-WL finishes the season, 10-10.