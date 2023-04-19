SHILLINGTON, Pa. - A pair of division leaders met on the softball field Wednesday night. Governor Mifflin winning the battle over Conrad Weiser, 13-3 in five innings.
The Mustangs using a big second inning to grab hold of the lead and never look back.
Trailing, 3-2 to enter the bottom half of the inning, the Mustangs would go on a run. Sophia Schmehl drove in two runs to give her squad the lead, later in the inning it's Serenity Snyder with a three-run home run for the, 8-3 lead.
The Mustangs wouldn't let up ending this one in five innings. Governor Mifflin improves to, 9-1 sitting atop the Berks I standings.
Conrad Weiser falls to, 5-3 but still in the mix within the Berks II standings.