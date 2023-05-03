SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin continuing its winning ways on the diamond Wednesday afternoon. The Mustangs notching their fourth straight win, 11-1 in six innings over Exeter.
The Mustangs wasting no time, jumping out to a, 3-1 lead through two innings of play. Fourth inning is when they would blow this one open, Alex Velez with a bases clearing double, three runs come in to score. Two batters later, it's Matt Koehler with an RBI single, 7-1 Mustangs.
Governor Mifflin rolls to the win, pushing their overall mark to 13-3, 9-1.