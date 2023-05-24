SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin softball continued to roll in the District III-6A quarterfinals, knocking off Manheim Central, 10-0 in five innings.
The Mustangs getting to work early in this one, Carly Angstadt with a RBI single in the first inning. Second inning, Kayla Williams with a two-run shot to put the Mustangs up, 3-0.
Third inning the Mustangs break this one open, Kellie Hearn with a bases clearing shot up the middle, 7-0.
Governor Mifflin will take on either Central Dauphin or Dallastown in the semifinals next Tuesday.