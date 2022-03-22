SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin baseball team enters 2022 as the reigning Berks County champions. A feat this group looks to tackle again.
A solid core of seniors helped lead the Mustangs to the BCIAA title last year in Baseballtown. With those players having moved on, it's up to the role players from a season ago taking the leadership role.
Those "new" faces in the leadership roles are led by UConn commit, Tyler Minnick. Though the roles may be changed, this is once again a talented group hitting the diamond.