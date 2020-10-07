SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin Lady Mustangs will be playing for sole possession of first place in tonight's matchup against Wilson. The two girls soccer programs are perennial powers in the league.
The Lady Mustangs have been away from game action on the pitch for a week now, but have scored some big early season victories, most recently taking down Daniel Boone.
Wilson enters this game undefeated on the season (5-0, 4-0). The Lady Bulldogs closet contest so far this season has been a two-goal win.
Head coach Ed Deren knows the challenges that will be presented to his team tonight over the many years of facing off against Wilson, but his squad will be ready for all that is thrown their way.