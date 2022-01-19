Governor Mifflin and Exeter took to the mat with county playoff implications on the line. The Mustangs improving upon their playoff standings with a 33-24 win over the Eagles.
The Mustangs jumped out to a double-digit lead, 18-6 after Andrew Huesgen earns the pin at 145, 3:05 into the bout.
The Eagles would start to crawl back into it from there, they'd close the gap to 12 after the 215 lb bout. John Miller gets the fall just under two minutes into the match.
Governor Mifflin would put things out of reach from that point on. They improve to 4-1 in Berks I, good enough for second, and Exeter falls to 3-2 in league duals.