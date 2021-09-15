SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin girls soccer team has gotten off to a great start, even with an infusion of young talent. The Mustangs enter a big league showdown against Wilson with a 4-0 mark.
The Mustangs lost double-digit seniors from the 2019 squad, and the underclassmen have stepped up in their place.
Through their first, four games the Mustangs offense has been on fire, outscoring their opponents 25-to-3. This influx of young talent has taken hold to the varsity game very well.
Two senior leaders for the Mustangs, Madisen Geesaman and Olivia Swartz touche upon the teams current lineup. Impressed by the underclassmen who have taken to this level so well, and noting that this team is strong all around.