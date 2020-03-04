SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Lady Mustangs are coming off a heartbreaking loss in the District III-6A championship game. Governor Mifflin is learning from that, and using it as motivation heading into the PIAA tournament.
Governor Mifflin lost in the first round of the state tournament last year, hoping for better results this year.
This Lady Mustang team knows that they have to do in order to keep their season alive this time of year. They take on Bethel Park at Peters Township High School on Friday night.