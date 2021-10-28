SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin has dealt with schedule changes due to COVID-19 several times throughout the 2021 season. Twice the team has lost a game completely, and once a rescheduled opponent.
The Mustangs didn't get a chance to suit up for homecoming or senior night. Instead, they were conditioning and practicing for what they're hopeful to be a deep playoff run.
While they were unfortunate to miss out on two, marquee games, the Mustangs have embraced the weeks off getting extra work in.
This week, the Mustangs get back on the field for live action, squaring off against Berks Catholic.