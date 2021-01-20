SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin and Reading High School set to square off on Wednesday night. The two programs have formed a bit of a rivalry in recent years, playing for the County title the last two seasons.
The Mustangs have gotten the better of the Red Knights, winning back-to-back titles. Heading into their matchup on Wednesday night each team sits at three wins on the season.
Head coach Mike Clark has been getting his squad ready for the heart of their schedule, knowing the toughness needed to get through Berks County play. Senior guard, Stella Mollica knows the Mustangs have the target on their back, but they are ready capture another title this season.