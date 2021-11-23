SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Another year, and another District title in their sights for the Governor Mifflin football program. This season, rival Exeter standing in their way.
The Mustangs have become one of the top 5A teams in the state.
In their semifinal game against Spring Grove, the Mustangs closed it out strong for the 38-13 win. That win, one of the closest all season for the Mustangs.
This Governor Mifflin team has felt the support all season long from former players at both practices and games. That support has meant so much to this current group, who continues to build something special within this program.