READING, Pa. - Governor Mifflin perfect all-around so far this season, and they would keep it that way with a hard fought, 6-3 over Exeter.
The Mustangs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to Alexander Velez, plating two runs on a ground out. They would push their lead to 4-1 before the Eagles mounted a comeback.
Nick Sydor with a two-run groundout of his own in the bottom of the third to get the Eagles within one, but they'd score no more.
In the sixth inning, it's Tyler Minnick with a two-run jack over the wall to put the game out of reach with some insurance runs.
Governor Mifflin sits at 11-0, 5-0 as we near the end of April. Exeter falls to 6-3, 2-2.