SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin hosting Reading to open League Duals season. The Mustangs, leaving no doubt with a resounding win, 75-0.
The Mustangs, proving themselves out of the gate to be a county power once more this season.
Governor Mifflin grabbing an early 15-0 lead, after the 138 lb bout. Eathan Vogelin gets the fall, 29 seconds into the bout. Later, the Mustangs increasing their lead to 27-0, the 152 bout pushing it to that point. Ethan Sirak with a pin, fall 90 seconds in.
The Mustangs would record nine pins in the win over the Red Knights.