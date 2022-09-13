SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Friday night brings us a rematch of the 2021 District III-5A title game between Governor Mifflin and Exeter. Both teams having gone in opposite directions since.
The Eagles have gotten off to a hot start in 2022, sitting with an undefeated mark of, 3-0. For the Mustangs, they've been less fortunate, with a 1-2 record in the early going.
With a rematch on the line against Exeter, the stakes may not be nearly as high, but that hasn't led to any less motivation for the Mustangs.
Coming off their first win of the season, the Mustangs will be looking to keep riding that momentum into Friday nights clash.