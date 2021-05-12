SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin baseball team hasn't faced many setbacks within the league this season, suffering only two losses, both to Wilson. Overall the Mustangs enter the league playoffs with a 15-5 record.
The Mustangs seniors are making the most of this final season they have together. This group has made quite the turnaround from their 2019 campaign in which they only won five games.
having fun and being successful has gone hand in hand for this Mustangs group. This senior heavy team is hoping to continue that fun and make a deep playoff run.