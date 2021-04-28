SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin faces another challenge at FirstEnergy Stadium on Wednesday night. Coming off a 14-4 win over Muhlenberg on Monday, the Mustangs now take on Wilson.
Earlier this season the Bulldogs took down the Mustangs, 4-2. The Mustangs looking to avenge that loss in Baseballtown. The pitching has been a strong point most of the season, and now the bats have woken up.
With pitching in focus for both teams, Wednesday will feature the same pitching matchup from game one with Matt Gehris for the Mustangs and Luke Holman for the Bulldogs.
Aside from the consistent pitching another constant for the Mustangs all season, their chemistry. This team features 13 seniors that have grown stronger together over the course of the season.