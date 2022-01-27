SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Traveling to Reading tonight with plans to bounce back in a statement win, the Lady Mustangs are looking to knock off Berks Catholic.
This Mustangs squad isn't afraid to shoot their shot, with 108 three-pointers made on the season. That mark is tops for girls basketball in Berks County, and second behind the Berks Catholic boy's program overall in the county.
Governor Mifflin enters this contest against the Saints coming off a loss to Wilson-West Lawn.
Lessons learned from the loss defensively, this squad knows they can't make those mistakes Thursday night. For the Mustangs, they'll need to play one of their best games all season to win.