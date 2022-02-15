READING, Pa. - BCIAA girls basketball taking center stage at Santander Arena on Tuesday night. Governor Mifflin and Wilson-West Lawn advancing to the finals on Friday night.
The Lady Mustangs taking down the top-seed, Berks Catholic for the first time this season, 41-40. Shakyla Mayo getting the winning basket right before the buzzer sounds to send her squad to the title game.
Taylor Koenig paced the Mustangs offensively with 15 points in the win.
In the other semifinal matchup, the Lady Bulldogs edged past Reading, 37-34 to head to the finals.
The Bulldogs used an 11-3 outburst in the second quarter to grab a seven point lead at the half. Isis Dojan would set the game-high in points with 11, making her presence felt in that second quarter run.
Governor Mifflin and Reading will meet on Friday night, tipoff set for 6PM.