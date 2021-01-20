A pair of title contenders hitting the hardwood between Governor Mifflin and Reading, while Oley Valley tipped off their season against Hamburg Wednesday night.
The Mustangs and Red Knights have battled it out for the last two girls' county titles, with Governor Mifflin coming out on top each time. Wednesday night would be a similar story but in a much more dominant fashion, 48-18.
Three key contributors for the Mustangs Wednesday night were Shakyla Mayo, Jocelyn Grosch, and Stella Mollica. Mayo and Grosch each finished with 13 points and Mollica had 16 in the win.
The Mustangs improve to 4-2 on the season, while Reading falls to 3-2.
Oley Valley just getting things started on the court hosting Hamburg to tip things off. These two couldn't decide a winner in regulation so we head to overtime where the Hawks would edge out the Lynx 48-43.
Kelsey Beihn would lead all scorers with 19 for the Lynx in their effort, teammate Morgan Snyder would knock down the three to send the game into overtime. In the extra period, Hamburg's Nina Klahr put the Hawks up by two early and they wouldn't look back. Klahr would finish with 17 points in the win.