SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin continues its surge on Wednesday with a late rally to take down Fleetwood, 14-11. It's the Mustangs sixth straight win to help keep them atop Berks I.
The Tigers getting off to a hot start, plating three runs in the top of the first. That lead would be short lived as the Mustangs would get a three-run shot from Serenity Snyder to tie this one up.
Back and forth these two teams would go the rest of the way. The Tigers would hold an 8-5 lead heading into the fourth. Morgan Kohler would add to that with a two-run home run, and the Tigers would double-up the Mustangs, 10-5.
Fifth and sixth innings, the Mustangs attack right back combining for eight runs between the two innings. They edge past Tigers for the win.
Governor Mifflin remains tied with Wilson West Lawn atop the Berks I standings, while Fleetwood drops to, 4-3.