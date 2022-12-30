SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Out at the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School, the final day of their wrestling tournament. Several local wrestlers in contention for individual titles.
From the team perspective, it was Sun Valley winning the team title for the tournament with 249.5 points. The host Mustangs would come in at 10th with 104 points.
Brandywine Heights, Jacob Deysher and Wyomissings', Caleb Brewer bringing home individual titles for the Berks programs.
The full list of title winners can be seen below:
Championship Results
107 - Ben Godshall (Upper Perkiomen) dec. Chase Parisan (Oley Valley), 7-6
114 - Mason McLendon (Susquenita) won by tech. fall over Timothy Kearney (Sun Valley), 5:57 (17-2)
121 - Jacob Deysher (Brandywine Heights) maj. dec. Charlie Arobone (Souderton), 9-0
127 - Hunter Delaney (Sun Valley) dec. Branden Rozanski (Upper Perkiomen), OT 1-1
133 - Brecken Strickland (Sun Valley) pinned Ashton Wittenberg (Plymouth Whitemarsh), 1:57
139 - Joshua Wright (Cape Henlopen, DE) pinned David Voghel (Sun Valley), 3:21
145 - Brandon Carr (Sun Valley) dec. Aiden Swann (Cocalico), 7-1
152 - Trenton Allen (Pottsgrove) dec. Alexander Gamble-Williams (Sun Valley), 4-0
160 - Matthew Boye (Conestoga) dec. Aiden Robinson (Elizabethtown), 11-9
172 - Charles Fritchman (Cape Henlopen, DE) dec. Jonathan Rathman (Cocalico), 7-2
189 - Jake Scheib (Tri Valley) pinned Jake Allred (Conestoga), 3:26
215 - Dominic DeMeno (Pottsgrove) dec. Alex Taylor (Cape Henlopen, DE), 3-1
285 - Caleb Brewer (Wyomissing) dec. Justis Troutman (Tri Valley), SV-1 3-1
Team Standings
(1) Sun Valley 249.5, (2) Cape Henlopen (DE) 171.0, (3) Elizabethtown 147.5, (4) Souderton 144.0, (5) Plymouth Whitemarsh 128.0, (6) Cocalico 120.5, (7) Tri Valley 120.0, (8) Upper Perkiomen 105.0, (9) Conestoga 104.5, (10) Governor Mifflin 104.0, (11) Pottsgrove 97.0, (12) Susquenita 95.5, (13) Oley Valley 63.0, (14) Brandywine Heights 62.0, (15) Palmerton 55.5, (16) Haverford High 54.0, (17) Kennard-Dale 43.0, (18) Wyomissing 39.5, (19) Upper Darby 38.0, (20) Pine Grove 31.0, (21) Halifax 20.0, (22) Phoenixville 8.0