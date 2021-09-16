Busy day of boys soccer in Berks County on Thursday, Wyomissing hosting Schuylkill Valley, and a battle for first in Berks 1 between Wilson and Governor Mifflin.
The Mustangs playing host to the Bulldogs, the boys turn to compete for first place. Different result from the girls' game, the Mustangs taking sole possession of first with a 2-0 win.
Both goals coming in the second half, Sello Seifert knocking in the first one with a header. Peter Glass, gets a goal and an assist, after putting away the second goal.
The Spartans hosting the Panthers on Thursday afternoon, and it's the Spartans that would grab an early lead and never look back, 4-2.
Bennett Hopler nets the first goal for the Spartans 15 minutes into the game. Hopler playing a part in the second goal, the rebound from his shot creating the follow-up attempt, and it's Caleb Taylor knocking one home.
Both teams would net two goals in the second half.