SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin's one-two punch in the backfield has caused their opponents some serious problems this season. The combo of Nick Singleton and Brandon Strausser rushed for over 400 yards and four touchdowns last week alone.
The Mustangs high powered offense right now is averaging close to 53 points per game and has them in the driver seat for Berks 1 and District 3.
Singleton, still with this season and next to play, has become the Mustangs all-time leading rusher. Next is the Berks rushing title record currently held by Iggy Reynoso.
Strausser and Singleton know the problems they present for opposing defenses and what that means for the other weapons on their team.