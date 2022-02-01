Big night of girls basketball in Berks County, Governor Mifflin and Wyomissing coming out on the winning side of things.
In Shillington, the Lady Mustangs pulled away in the second half for the win over the Berks II leaders, Twin Valley, 47-33.
Taylor Koenig led all scorers with 20 points in the win for the Mustangs. Governor Mifflin went from a one point lead after the half, to a seven point lead after three quarters of play. They would keep the Raiders at bay in the final quarter.
The Mustangs improve to 13-7, while the Raiders drop one to go to 12-6.
In Berks III, Wyomissing shuts down Fleetwood offensively to pull even in second place, 47-17.
The Spartans held a 23-9 advantage at the half, allowing just one basket in the second quarter. They would only allow eight more points the rest of the way in the big win.
Wyomissing has won six in a row to to tie the Tigers for second place in the division.