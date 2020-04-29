SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin star running back Nick Singleton will only be entering his junior year next season, but has already been receiving offers from top tier colleges.
Singleton has been the Berks County rushing leader the past two seasons, and that has caught the eye of schools like Michigan State, USC, and Tennessee to name a few. Even with the offers, the motivation to push for more is focused on the present.
Through the pandemic, Singleton has rented equipment to help keep himself ready for the upcoming season. He can't wait to get back on the field with his teammates.