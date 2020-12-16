Governor Mifflin's Stewart is headed to Rutgers
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Early signing day across the nation for future college athletes. One of those athletes partaking in today's event, Governor Mifflin's Cam'Ron Stewart.
Stewart played both sides of the ball for the Mustangs as a Defensive End and Tight End. On Wednesday after noon he signed his letter of intent to continue his playing career at Rutgers University.
The Mustang standout will focus on the defensive side of the ball at the collegiate level. His reason for heading to Rutgers, Greg Schiano and his coaching staff.
Jonathan Bodack
Web Producer
