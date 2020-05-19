BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. - As sports and the state of Pennsylvania slowly begin to open back up, Grandview Speedway is still awaiting when it can get back to racing. The Berks County track is getting ready for its 58th season.
The NASCAR-sanctioned track went through all of its usual pre-season routines, such as normal maintenance, repairs, and paid their dues. Now they just wait to when they can race. Until then, the bills are still coming.
While major professional sports leagues are returning without fans, that isn't an option for the track, according to officials. Without television or major sponsorship revenue, the facility relies on fans.
Track officials reached out to state legislators as well as Governor Tom Wolf in hopes of getting approval to operate, but are still waiting.