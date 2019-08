ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kenneth Grandy of North Penn won the first Triple Hot Play of the Week honors for the 2019 season. Grandy garnered 59% of the vote for his 100-yard kick-off return for a touchdown.

That play also set a school record.

Voting for the Triple Hot Play of the Week happens every weekend on The Big Ticket page on wfmz.com after the airing of the show on Friday nights. Voting closes on Monday afternoon.