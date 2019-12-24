PHILADELPHIA - Former Parkland volleyball standout Samantha Graver is reaching new heights at the collegiate level. The former Trojan is putting up record numbers as a member of the La Salle women's volleyball team.
Graver became the first player in program history to register 400 kills and 400 digs in one season. She also was one of just two Division I players in the country to achieve that as well.
The junior was a first team all A-10 selection too.
In high school, Graver helped Parkland win two PIAA championships. Individually, she was named Pennsylvania's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2016-17.
Video Courtesy of La Salle Athletics.