CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Kutztown opened up regional play in the NCAA Tournament with a, 2-0 win over the University of Charleston the host of the regional round.
The Golden Bears getting the job done behind the arm of Haley Gravish who pitched a complete game. Gravish allowed just two hits over seven innings, getting plenty of help from the defense behind her.
This pitchers duel would go scoreless into the seventh where the Golden Bears would break the tie. Sarah Harvat hit a sac-fly bringing home Hannah Reimel to open the scoring. Next batter, Gravish helping her own cause with an RBI single, Brianna Hughes scoring.
Another shutdown inning in the bottom half of the seventh by Gravish secured the win for the Golden Bears.
Kutztown awaits the winner between Shippensburg and Davis & Elkins, first pitch set for Friday at 12:00 PM.