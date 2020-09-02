Green Hornets look to settle unfinished business in 2020
EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus field hockey team is coming into 2020 off of a crushing loss in the PIAA semifinals. With a shortened season ahead and an unusual approach to the season, the Green Hornets want to take care of unfinished business.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing this season won't feature a conference playoff, it will go straight into Districts and then States.
For Sue Butz-Stavin, she preaches for her squad to be ready to roll each time out knowing their is little room for error this year. Aside from the changes, Butz-Stavin and her team are happy to be on the field and playing a season.
The Green Hornets return a majority of their team from a season ago, having lost only two starters due to graduation. Experience on the roster won't be an issue, making them the team to beat once more in 2020.
Jonathan Bodack
Web Producer
