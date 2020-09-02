Emmaus field hockey season preview

EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus field hockey team is coming into 2020 off of a crushing loss in the PIAA semifinals. With a shortened season ahead and an unusual approach to the season, the Green Hornets want to take care of unfinished business. 
 
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing this season won't feature a conference playoff, it will go straight into Districts and then States. 
 
For Sue Butz-Stavin, she preaches for her squad to be ready to roll each time out knowing their is little room for error this year. Aside from the changes, Butz-Stavin and her team are happy to be on the field and playing a season. 
 
The Green Hornets return a majority of their team from a season ago, having lost only two starters due to graduation. Experience on the roster won't be an issue, making them the team to beat once more in 2020. 