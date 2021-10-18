Emmaus and Central Catholic won on Monday night in the EPC boys' soccer quarterfinals. The Green Hornets posted a 2-1 win over Nazareth while the Vikings rolled to a 6-0 victory against East Stroudsburg South.
Ryan Kiernan and Bryan Flor scored for Emmaus.
For ACCHS, Maksym Komperda recorded a hat trick to help the Vikings win.
In other EPC boys' soccer games, Parkland bested Pleasant Valley 1-0, and Freedom blanked Easton 6-0. In the next round Parkland is set to face Emmaus while Freedom is slated to battle Central Catholic.