MOOSIC, Pa. - Didi Gregorius homers in first rehab appearance, Lehigh Valley wins game one of the series over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 7-3.
The IronPigs scored seven runs between the first, two innings of the game to jump out to a 7-0 lead. Gregorius homered in the first inning to start the scoring, a solo shot.
He would finish the game 2-for-2 with two RBIs. The second RBI coming by way of a sac-fly that was part of a six-run second inning.
Darick Hall also hit one over the wall in the win, a two-run shot in the second inning.
The RailRiders wouldn't get on the board until the seventh inning.