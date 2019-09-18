Sports

Greyhounds hit the road still in search of first win

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 07:35 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Greyhounds football team is off to a 0-3 start this season, after suffering a tough loss at home this past Saturday to McDaniel. 

For Moravian it doesn't get easier as they hit the road to face a ranked opponent in Johns Hopkins, who is also coming off a loss. 

Moravian knows it will be facing a quick paced offense, and will need to do what they can to dictate the pace of play in order to pick up their first win of the season. 

 

