BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian softball team seeks the Landmark Conference title this weekend when the Greyhounds host Scranton in the championship series.
The fourth-ranked Moravian team built a 28-0 record this season thanks to the offensive production of the team.
"It's been one of the best offensive teams we've had in a long time here," Moravian head coach John Byrne said. "From top to bottom in the lineup, people are hitting the ball, hitting the ball with power, hitting the ball with average. We have to score runs to win games. It's not a team built around just scoring one or two runs and calling it a day."
Brooke Wehr leads the way at the plate for Moravian. The Northwestern product leads the team in runs scored, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, and RBIs.
"She's a five-tool complete player," Byrne said of Wehr. "I've said that before in many occasions, and probably the best position player that I've coached here, which is saying a lot because we've had some really good players. But we've had some people who were deficient in one area,, but she hits for power, hits for average, has a cannon for an arm, can run, and fields."
In the four regular season meetings between Moravian and Scranton this year the Greyhounds outscored the Royals 28-8, but Moravian knows this weekend's championship series will be a battle.