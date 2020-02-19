BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian Greyhounds already clinched a playoff spot in the upcoming Landmark conference tournament. They're now looking to improve their seeding in the four team tournament.
The Greyhounds host Susquehanna Wednesday night, with a chance to break-up the current three-way tie for first that Susquehanna is a part of. The other two teams in first, Scranton and Drew.
Head coach Shawn Postiglione feels good about his squads chances tonight, and knows the importance of a home game or establishing momentum going into the playoffs.
...coach Shawn Postiglione on the opportunity with two games to go...