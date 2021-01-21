BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian College womens' basketball team are coming off their 19th straight postseason appearance. To keep that streak alive this season, the Greyhounds will need to make up for the loss of some key pieces.
Head coach Mary Beth Spirk is looking forward to the challenge ahead for her squad. Without some key pieces Spirk mentioned that this might be here deepest team in a bit, needing to spread the minutes around.
It always been a challenge to get to this point with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the challenges won't stop there. The next two weeks will be key for figuring out rotations, practice schedules and still navigating around the pandemic.
With every team having to deal with some of the same issues, Spirk thinks the Landmark Conference could be wide open this season. Each team will face each other twice, for an eight game season starting February 5th.