BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian Greyhounds men's basketball team is looking to improve on their 14-12 mark from a season ago. The season opens with a home game against Juniata, Friday night.
With a shortened season and nine new players, head coach Shawn Postiglione is confident in his group's ability to gel quickly. The Greyhounds will play 12 games in 26 days.
Postiglione looks at his squads ability to create plenty of offense, even with their lack of size. They have good shooters coming back from last season, one of them being Matt O'Connor who was All-League.
The Greyhounds will play an eight game Landmark Conference schedule, they went 4-4 in conference play last season.