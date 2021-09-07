BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been years since many college football teams last played a game and may take a bit until players settle back into game action. The Moravian football team suffered a 13-10 loss to King's in their 2021 opener, but now look to evaluate from that and settle in this fall.

The team was reminded what the speed of a game was like and came up just short of earn the victory. The Greyhounds look to bounce back when they face Gettysburg this weekend.