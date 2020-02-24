BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2019-20 campaign for the Moravian College women's basketball team has been filled with highs and lows, but the Greyhounds may be on the upswing as the team heads into the playoffs. The squad won four of its final six games to clinch a playoff spot, the 19th consecutive one for the program.
Moravian will play on the road on Wednesday in a Landmark Conference semifinal game against Scranton, a strong league opponent.
Despite the ups and downs for the team this season, head coach Mary Beth Spirk likes the direction her team is heading.