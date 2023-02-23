CLEARWATER, Fl. - This Spring Training, aside from Trea Turner, has been about young arms impressing on the mound. Mick Abel and Griff McGarry another pair of pitchers showcasing their talents.
The pair of pitchers within the top-5 of prospects in the Phillies organization, and spent time in Reading with Andrew Painter in 2022.
By the end of the 2022 season, McGarry was working out of the Lehigh Valley bullpen after posting solid numbers through High-A and Double-A. While Abel spent the season with Reading posting a 3.32 ERA through five starts.
Both pitchers having carried over last seasons' success into camp, catching the attention of higher ups. During his press conference on Thursday afternoon, Dave Dombrowski mentioned the duo when asked about Andrew Painter.
For McGarry and Abel it's all about staying in the moment and continuing to work toward getting their chance.