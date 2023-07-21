LTOONA, Pa. - Griff McGarry pitched seven shutout innings and the Fightin Phils defeated Altoona 4-1 on Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
McGarry allowed only three singles and struck out 10 while walking none. It was the second straight stellar performance for the 24-year-old right-hander who struck out nine in his previous start versus Portland.
Carlos De La Cruz slugged his 18th home run of the season in the fifth inning for Reading who have split the first four games of the series against the Curve.