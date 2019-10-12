ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers beat the Reading Royals 3-2 in overtime on Saturday evening at the Mile One Centre. The setback was the first loss for the Royals this season after the team won the season opener on Friday night.
Mac Hollowell scored the game winner for the Growlers in the extra period. Matthew Gaudreau and Frank DiChiara scored the goals for the Royals in the loss.
Kirill Ustimenko made his first start in a North American professional game on Saturday in goal. He made 32 saves.
The two teams have a few days off before they finish up the season-opening, three-game series on Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m.