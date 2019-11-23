READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals pushed their point streak to seven games, but fell 4-3 in overtime to the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night at the Santander Arena. Brayden Low scored twice for the Royals to help force the extra period, but the visitors prevailed in the second game of the weekend series between the two clubs.
The game-winner for Newfoundland came with just 44 seconds left in overtime. Giorgio Estephan scored the decisive goal. Prior to that, Reading's Kirill Ustimenko recorded 33 saves, including six in the extra period.
Ralph Cuddemi scored Reading's other goal in the loss.
The teams wrap up the series in Berks County on Sunday at 4 p.m.