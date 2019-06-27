Grullon, Davis named all-stars

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two members of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will represent the club on this year's International League all-star team. Deivy Grullon and Austin Davis were named to the squad for this year's contest with Grullon elected as the starting catcher for the IL team.

Grullon is hitting .307 so far this season with 44 RBIs. Davis has limited hitters to a .207 average against him this year. Davis also has made six outings with the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

This year's Triple-A All-Star Game will take place on July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.