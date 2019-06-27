BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Supreme Court to decide future of DACA immigrant protections - more >>

Sports

Grullon, Davis named all-stars

Two Pigs to play on IL all-star team

By:

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

Grullon, Davis named all-stars

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two members of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will represent the club on this year's International League all-star team. Deivy Grullon and Austin Davis were named to the squad for this year's contest with Grullon elected as the starting catcher for the IL team.

Grullon is hitting .307 so far this season with 44 RBIs. Davis has limited hitters to a .207 average against him this year. Davis also has made six outings with the Philadelphia Phillies this season.

This year's Triple-A All-Star Game will take place on July 10 at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Reading rolls in Bohm's home debut

Reading rolls in Bohm's home debut

IronPigs' rally falls short in 8-7 loss

IronPigs' rally falls short in 8-7 loss

Sanchez, LeMahieu elected to all-star game
Associated Press

Sanchez, LeMahieu elected to all-star game

Northampton tops Wanderers, 2-0

Northampton tops Wanderers, 2-0

Bamboozled! Segura's 3-run HR lifts Phillies over Mets 6-3

Bamboozled! Segura's 3-run HR lifts Phillies over Mets 6-3

Haseley continues rehab in Baseballtown

Haseley continues rehab in Baseballtown

Grullon, Davis named all-stars

Grullon, Davis named all-stars

Reading Royals re-sign DiChiara

Reading Royals re-sign DiChiara

John McEnroe will read you tennis rules until you fall asleep
Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

John McEnroe will read you tennis rules until you fall asleep

15-year-old Florida native is the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Updated 15-year-old Florida native is the youngest player to qualify for Wimbledon