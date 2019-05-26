Grullon gets Pigs past Bisons

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs defeated the Buffalo Bisons 8-5 at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday night. With the win, the Pigs improved to 25-20 this season.

Deivy Grullon led the offensive charge for the IronPigs. He hit two doubles and a home run to help the home team earn the win. Also local product Matt McBride hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning which broke a 5-5 tie and put the IronPigs in the lead for good.

Austin Davis pitched two scoreless innings in relief and earned his second win of the season. Yacksel Rios earned the save, his fifth this year.

The two teams are set to tangle at 6:35 p.m. on Sunday.